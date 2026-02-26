Cowboys Placing Second-Round RFA Tender On G T.J. Bass

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are placing the second-round restricted free agent tender on G T.J. Bass.

It will come in at $5.8 million and entitle Dallas to a second-round pick if Bass leaves via an offer sheet from another team.

The former UDFA has established himself as a key reserve and has seen starting action the past couple of seasons.

Bass, 26, started out at Butler Junior College before transferring to Oregon. He signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and made the team each of his first three seasons.

In 2025, Bass appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and made five starts at guard.