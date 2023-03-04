Cowboys Placing Second-Round Tender On RFA Terence Steele

Bobby Belt reports that the Cowboys are expected to place a second-round tender on restricted free-agent OT Terence Steele.

Belt adds that the Cowboys hope to reach a long-term deal with Steele and consider him a key part of their offensive core.

Michael Gehlken notes that other teams will be able to sign Steele to a contract by April 21st, with the Cowboys being able to match the offer sheet. The second-round tender is currently worth $4.3 million.

Steele, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

He is currently considered to be ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

In 2022, Steele appeared in and started 13 games for the Cowboys at tackle.

We will have more news on Steele as it becomes available.