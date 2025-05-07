Cowboys Plan To Let WR George Pickens Play Out Contract Year

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys do not plan to work on an extension for WR George Pickens after acquiring him in a trade from the Steelers.

Instead, the team will allow Pickens to play out his contract year and revisit things in 2026. Dallas will have the franchise tag available, or could let Pickens walk and try to collect a compensatory pick.

It’s an interesting tack for the Cowboys considering they gave up a substantial return in the trade for Pickens, including a third-round pick in 2026. It’s possible this could end up being a one-year rental.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pickens as the news is available.