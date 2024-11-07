Cowboys Re-Sign CB Andrew Booth To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have re-signed CB Andrew Booth to the practice squad.

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Malik Davis OL Josh Ball WR Jalen Cropper DB Josh Butler TE Princeton Fant CB Kemon Hall WR Kelvin Harmon LB Darius Harris DB Emany Johnson LB Brock Mogensen C Dakoda Shepley DT Denzel Daxon (International) RB Dalvin Cook LB Luiji Vilain WR Seth Williams DL Jalen Dalton CB Andrew Booth

Booth, 24, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Cowboys coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Booth has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.