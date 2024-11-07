Cowboys Re-Sign CB Andrew Booth To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have re-signed CB Andrew Booth to the practice squad.
The @dallascowboys signed CB Andrew Booth to the practice squad.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 7, 2024
Dallas’ practice squad now includes:
- RB Malik Davis
- OL Josh Ball
- WR Jalen Cropper
- DB Josh Butler
- TE Princeton Fant
- CB Kemon Hall
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- LB Darius Harris
- DB Emany Johnson
- LB Brock Mogensen
- C Dakoda Shepley
- DT Denzel Daxon (International)
- RB Dalvin Cook
- LB Luiji Vilain
- WR Seth Williams
- DL Jalen Dalton
- CB Andrew Booth
Booth, 24, was named second-team All-ACC by the AP as a sophomore and made the first team as a junior at Clemson. The Vikings used the No. 42 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Booth signed a four-year $8,305,824 contract that includes a $3,220,599 signing bonus. He was in the third year of that deal when the Vikings traded him to the Cowboys coming out of the preseason.
In 2024, Booth has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!