Cowboys Reduce CB Trevon Diggs’ Salary For Not Working Out With Team

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have reduced CB Trevon Diggs‘ 2025 salary for not working out with the team.

Per Watkins, Diggs was required to complete at least 84 percent of his offseason workouts with the team, which he did not. Thus, the Cowboys are taking away $500k from his $9 million 2025 base salary. Watkins said Diggs’ agent did not respond when asked for comment about this change.

Diggs is recovering from surgery on his left knee and has opted to do a majority of his rehab work away from the facility. He’s targeting Week 1 as a return date coming off a serious knee injury.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.