Cowboys Remove WR Dontario Drummond From PUP List

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Thursday they have removed undrafted rookie WR Dontario Drummond from the PUP list after he passed his physical.

WR Dontario Drummond passed his physical and was activated off PUP on Thursday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 4, 2022

Drummond, 24, played four seasons at Ole Miss after transferring from East Mississippi Community College. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Drummond appeared in 34 games with 30 starts and recorded 114 receptions for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns.