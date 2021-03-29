Cowboys Reportedly In Talks With LB K.J. Wright

Mike Fisher of SI.com reports that the Cowboys and free agent LB K.J. Wright have been in talks over the past few days, but they haven’t discussed a specific dollar amount.

According to Fisher, the parties did, however, talk about the length of a potential deal with Wright reportedly looking for a two-year commitment while the Cowboys were thinking more of a one-year deal.

Wright previously said that the Cowboys have always been on his list of “dream teams” to play of and he has obvious times.

The Cowboys do have some notable linebackers in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch and just signed Keanu Neal to play a hybrid role in Dan Quinn’s defense. However, a source close to the situation tells Fisher: “If you believe in playing your best guys, you play Wright and Neal.”

Fisher says that money is an issue for both sides in terms of whether or not a deal could get done.

Wright, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He’s played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million last year.

In 2020, Wright appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 86 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception and 10 pass defenses.

