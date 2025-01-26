Cowboys Request Interview With Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger For OC Vacancy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have requested permission to interview Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

They’re the second team to express interest in Koger after he interviewed for the Browns’ OC vacancy earlier this year.

Koger, 35, began his coaching career at Saline High School in 2012 as their TEs coach. He later accepted a graduate assistant role at Michigan and worked for Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky before the Packers hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two years in Green Bay, Koger departed to become the TEs coach for the Chargers where he served from 2021-2023. Koger was hired as the TE coach for Atlanta’s staff under HC Raheem Morris for the 2024 season.