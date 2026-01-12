Cowboys Requested Interview With Ravens DC Zach Orr

According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys have requested permission to interview Ravens DC Zach Orr for their open defensive coordinator job.

Baltimore could technically block this since it would be a lateral move, but Orr is far from a lock to be back given the Ravens moved on from HC John Harbaugh.

Orr, 36, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.

The Ravens promoted Orr to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens defense ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 24 in total defense, including No. 10 against the run and No. 30 against the pass.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys’ DC search as the news is available.