Cowboys Restructure QB Dak Prescott & G Zack Martin, Create Near $30M In Cap Space

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have created nearly $30 million in cap space by restructuring QB Dak Prescott and OL Zack Martin‘s contracts.

Prescott is set to earn a salary of $31 million in 2023 while Martin will make $13.5 million.

Earlier this week, it was reported Dallas was set to restructure Martin and Prescott’s contract, so this was expected to happen.

Martin is expected to have two voidable years added to his deal, which will increase the team’s cap savings.

In recent weeks, Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones confirmed they plan to sign Prescott to an extension with 2024 being the last year of his contract.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2022, Prescott appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Martin, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Martin appeared in and started 16 games for the Cowboys at both guard spots.