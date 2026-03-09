Cowboys Rework RT Terence Steele’s Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and RT Terence Steele have agreed to a reworked deal that saves Dallas $13 million in cap space and gives Steele a total of $22 million in guarantees.

There had been some speculation that Steele could be a potential cap casualty, but this solidifies his spot at right tackle for the next couple of years.

He had three years, a little over $46 million and no remaining guarantees on his contract. Rapoport says the reworked deal has a base value of $33 million.

Steele, 28, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of his first two years.

He returned to the Cowboys on a second-round restricted tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season. Dallas later signed him to a five-year, $86 million extension.

In 2025, Steele appeared in and started all 17 games for the Cowboys at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 51 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.