Cowboys RG Zack Martin To Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys RG Zack Martin is having surgery on his ankle that will end his season.

Martin hurt his ankle in Week 11 against the Texans and hasn’t returned to action since.

Martin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Martin appeared in and started 10 games for the Cowboys at guard.