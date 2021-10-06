Cowboys RT La’el Collins Files Restraining Order & Injunction To Block NFL Suspension

Jori Epstein of USA Today reports that the attorney representing Cowboys RT La’el Collins has filed a request for a restraining order and immediate injunctive relief to reinstate him from league suspension.

According to Epstein, the request claims the NFL “clearly (misled) the arbitrator at the Hearing and the arbitrator relied on the NFL’s misrepresentations in reaching his Award decision.”

However, the NFL tells Epstein that the lawsuit is “meritless.”

Last week, Adam Schefter reported that Collins tried to bribe the NFL’s drug test collector, which was one of the factors leading to his five-game suspension.

Schefter says the NFL was prepared to suspend Collins five games for missing seven scheduled tests but the NFLPA negotiated a reduction down to two games.

Collins, however, appealed the suspension, arguing that he had valid reasons for missing the scheduled tests.

An arbitrator jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA ruled against him and went so far as to reinstate the original five-game suspension.

Collins has already served three games of his suspension.

Collins, 27, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the second year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn base salaries of $8,55 million and $10 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in one game and made one start for the Cowboys.