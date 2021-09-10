Cowboys RT La’el Collins Suspended Five Games

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cowboys’ RT La’el Collins has been suspended five games.

Michael Ghelken confirms the news adds that this is for a violation of the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

It’s a tough loss for the Cowboys. It will be interesting to see how they rework their offensive line to deal with the absence of Collins.

Collins, 27, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins is in the second year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn base salaries of $8,55 million and $10 million over the next two years.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in one game and made one start for the Cowboys.