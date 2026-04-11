Cowboys S Markquese Bell Arrested On Friday

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Cowboys S Markquese Bell was arrested on Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

The Cowboys are aware of the arrest and declined to comment on the situation at this time, according to Archer.

The possession of a controlled substance is a felony, while the possession of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas.

Bell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Florida A&M back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Cowboys and made the 53-man roster.

Bell has been on the team’s active roster ever since and was set to become a restricted free agent before signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Bell appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections in three starts.