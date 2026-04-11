Cowboys S Markquese Bell Arrested On Friday

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Cowboys S Markquese Bell was arrested on Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
The Cowboys are aware of the arrest and declined to comment on the situation at this time, according to Archer.
The possession of a controlled substance is a felony, while the possession of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor in Texas.
Bell, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Florida A&M back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Cowboys and made the 53-man roster.
Bell has been on the team’s active roster ever since and was set to become a restricted free agent before signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the team in 2025.
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