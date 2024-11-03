Cowboys Scratched RB Ezekiel Elliott For Disciplinary Reasons

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are making RB Ezekiel Elliott a healthy scratch today against the Falcons for disciplinary reasons.

Jane Slater explains Elliott has been distracted this season and has struggled with habitual tardiness. She adds he missed three team meetings and the most recent one on Friday proved to be the last straw for the team.

Dallas’ run game has struggled this year, including Elliott. The team has elevated veteran RB Dalvin Cook from the practice squad for Week 9 and this incident may precipitate some kind of further shake-up in the backfield.

Elliott, 29, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release before the 2023 season. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a one-year contract in August. He returned to Dallas on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Elliott has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 149 yards on 48 carries (3.1 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions on 10 targets for 40 yards.

We will have more news on Elliott and the Cowboys as it becomes available.