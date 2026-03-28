Cowboys Signing DL Jonathan Bullard To One-Year, $2.5M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cowboys are signing veteran DL Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal worth a maximum value of $2.5 million.

Bullard noted that he is signing the deal on the day of his late grandmother’s birthday, as she was a big Cowboys fan.

Bullard, 32, is a former third-round pick by the Bears out of Florida in 2016. Bullard was in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,166,520 when Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Bullard off waivers, and he played out his rookie deal in Arizona. He returned to the Cardinals before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster. He caught on with the Falcons in April 2022 and then made his way onto the Vikings roster. Minnesota re-signed him to one-year deals each of the last two offseasons.

For the 2025 season, Bullard signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

In 2025, Bullard appeared in all 15 games for the Saints and made six starts, recording 26 tackles and two pass deflections.