Cowboys Signing G Tyler Smith To Four-Year, $96M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are signing G Tyler Smith to a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

Rapoport adds that the $24 million per season makes Smith the highest-paid guard in the NFL and includes $81.2 million guaranteed.

Smith, 24, was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Tulsa.

He signed a four-year, $13.4 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $2,530,788 in 2025 after Dallas picked up his fifth-year option.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in one game and started once for the Cowboys at guard. He has appeared in and started 48 games for Dallas in his career so far.