Cowboys Signing LB Anthony Barr To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing LB Anthony Barr to a contract on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport added that Barr’s decision came down to the Broncos and Dallas for his services.

It was reported in recent weeks that the Cowboys had a “summer-long interest” in Barr, so this appears to be a situation that was being monitored.

Darren Wolfson previously reported that the Commanders and Cowboys showed some interest in signing the linebacker and added that Washington “kicked the tires” while characterizing Dallas’ interest as more serious.

Wolfson said knee issues were why he took so long to get a deal and the veteran has no plans to retiring.

Barr, 30, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up his Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Barr appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and five pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.