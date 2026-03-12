Cowboys Signing OL Matt Hennessy

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have agreed to a deal with OL Matt Hennessy on Thursday.

Hennessy, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta.

Hennessy signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and later returned to the Falcons practice squad and eventually the active roster. From there, he joined the 49ers and returned to San Francisco for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Hennessy appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made two starts.