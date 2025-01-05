Trey Lance Starting Season Finale For Cowboys

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys will start Trey Lance on Sunday against the Commanders for the team’s season finale.

Prior reports said that Lance was expected to see “significant snaps” against Washington, but it looks like he could get an entire game’s worth, depending on how he plays.

Dallas traded for Lance a few years ago but hasn’t really given him much of an opportunity to showcase what he can do.

Lance, 24, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus. The Cowboys acquired him from San Francisco in August of last year in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

He’s set to make a base salary of $1,055,000 in 2024 and will count for $5,310,714 against this year’s cap. The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Lance has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 22 yards and an interception.