Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Frustrated With Contract Talks, Skipping OTAs This Week

According to Tom Pelissero, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz has grown frustrated with the state of contract talks with the team.

He adds Schultz has informed the team he will not attend the rest of the voluntary OTAs, which go through this week.

Mandatory minicamp will then be next week for the Cowboys before they break for the summer. If Schultz skips that, he’s subject to fines given he’s already signed his franchise tender and is under contract.

Dallas franchise-tagged Schultz earlier this offseason at a figure of $10.9 million fully guaranteed. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate an extension, otherwise he has to play out the 2022 season on that deal.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys tagged Schultz before he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The tender is worth $10.9 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Schultz and the Cowboys as the news is available.