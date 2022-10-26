Cowboys Team To Watch For Commanders CB William Jackson?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders are continuing trade talks with teams about CB William Jackson III ahead of the deadline.

Schultz writes that he’s not ruling out the Cowboys as a potential team to watch following CB Jourdan Lewis‘ injury.

Two weeks ago, Washington was reportedly in active trade talks regarding Jackson and there are several interested teams.

Jackson signed with Washington as a big-ticket free agent last year but the fit has been poor so far. The veteran corner is hoping a trade to a scheme that plays more man coverage will suit him better.

The biggest obstacle for Washington will be finding a taker for Jackson’s money, as he’s due $10 million in guaranteed salary this season, per Over The Cap.

Jackson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He’s due base salaries of $5 million and $9.25 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 84 cornerback out of 104 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and Jackson as the news is available.