Cowboys To Activate CB Trevon Diggs From IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys are planning to activate CB Trevon Diggs from injured reserve.

Dallas could use the help at cornerback, yet Rapoport notes that Diggs may need to work his way into a reserve role.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.