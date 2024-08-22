Cowboys Waive DE Shaka Toney From IR

The Dallas Cowboys officially waived DE Shaka Toney from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Toney, 26, was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Toney was entering the third year of that deal in 2023 when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling. He was reinstated after a year.

From there, the Commanders opted to release Toney back in April

In 2022, Toney appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.