Cowboys Waived CB Kaiir Elam, Signed RB Malik Davis

Per Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys have waived CB Kaiir Elam and signed RB Malik Davis from their practice squad.

Dallas acquired Elam from the Bills in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick. The Cowboys included a 2025 sixth-round pick as part of the deal.

The fifth-year option on Elam would’ve cost Dallas $12,682,000 for 2025 but they opted to decline it and he was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Elam, 24, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract.

In 2025, Elam has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 tackles.