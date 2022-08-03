Cowboys Waiving LB Aaron Hansford

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they are waiving LB Aaron Hansford.

LB Aaron Hansford passed his physical and was waived on Wednesday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 3, 2022

Hansford, 24, went undrafted out of Texans A&M in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

During his four seasons with Texas A&M, Hansford appeared in 36 games and recorded 157 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

We will have more news on Hansford as it becomes available.