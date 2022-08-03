Cowboys Waiving LB Aaron Hansford

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they are waiving LB Aaron Hansford.

Hansford, 24, went undrafted out of Texans A&M in 2022 before catching on with the Cowboys.

During his four seasons with Texas A&M, Hansford appeared in 36 games and recorded 157 tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

We will have more news on Hansford as it becomes available.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply