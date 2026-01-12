Cowboys Will Interview DL Coach Aaron Whitecotton For DC Opening

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Cowboys are interviewing DL coach Aaron Whitecotton for their DC vacancy.

Here’s a current list of candidates for the Cowboys’ DC opening:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled)

Whitecotton, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Jaguars in 2013 as an assistant to the defensive staff.

In 2016 Jacksonville promoted him to assistant defensive line coach before he joined the Bills in 2017 as an administrative assistant to the head coach.

He spent the next two seasons in Buffalo as an assistant defensive line coach before joining the 49ers in the same role in 2020.

Whitecotton was hired by the Jets as their DL coach in 2021 and spent a total of four seasons with the team. He was then hired with the Cowboys in the same role for the 2025 season.