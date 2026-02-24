Cowboys Willing To Make Brandon Aubrey Highest-Paid Kicker

According to Clarence Hill, the Cowboys have an offer on the table to make K Brandon Aubrey the league’s highest-paid kicker.

Aubrey has not accepted the offer yet, so it’s easy to conclude he’s either seeking more or has some other issue with the structure.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said recently they’ve been having extension talks with Aubrey since before the start of last season. He’s slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Dallas could tender Aubrey at the original round value but risk losing him for no compensation if another team gave him an offer sheet they didn’t want to match.

The second-round tender is also an option, at a value of around $5.8 million for the 2026 season. That would put Aubrey right in line with the top of the kicker market, paced by Kansas City’s Harrison Butker at $6.4 million a year.

Aubrey, 30, was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL draft and he spent two seasons with the team. He signed with the Cowboys in July 2023 on a three-year, $2.695 million deal and made a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

He’s slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Aubrey appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and made 36 of 42 field goals along with 47 of 48 extra point attempts.