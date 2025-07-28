Cowboys Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Dallas Cowboys hosted four defensive backs for a workout on Monday, according to Todd Archer.

The full list of players includes:

DB Thomas Graham DB Harrison Hand DB Christian Holmes DB Christian Matthew

Hand, 26, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose going into this third season. The Giants claimed him off waivers only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

Hand late caught on with the Bears’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season.

From there, Hand caught on with the Falcons for the 2024 season last June.

In 2022, Hand appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.