Cowboys Worked Out QB Jacob Eason & WR Antonio Callaway

The Dallas Cowboys brought free agent QB Jacob Eason and WR Antonio Callaway for workouts on Friday

Eason, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived last year and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Eason was in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus when the Seahawks waived him. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the regular season. Carolina cut him loose earlier this week after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.

Callaway, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,177,856 contract that included a $717,856 signing bonus.

The Browns waived Callaway during the season and he had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL. The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad at the start of the regular season and eventually called him up.

Miami waived Callaway and he later signed a futures contract with the Chiefs last year.

In 2020, Callaway appeared in five games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 20 yards receiving.