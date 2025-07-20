Cowboys Working Out Multiple Free Agent Pass Rushers

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are working out several free agent pass rushers, including James Houston, Jesse Luketa, and Kameron Cline.

Houston, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

However, the Lions released him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. Detroit promoted him from the practice squad in November, and he remained on the roster until being waived.

The Browns later claimed Houston off waivers but opted not to tender him after the season as a restricted free agent.

In 2024, Houston appeared in 11 games for the Lions and Browns, recording eight tackles and a sack.