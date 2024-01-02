Cowboys Working Out OT La’el Collins & LB Damien Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are hosting OT La’el Collins for a workout today.

Dallas is also hosting LB Damien Wilson for a workout, per Todd Archer.

Rapoport adds if Collins passes his physical, Dallas will likely sign him to a practice squad spot to bolster their offensive line depth for the playoffs.

Collins has worked out for several teams, most recently the Bills, but has yet to sign. He tore his ACL late last season and had been recuperating.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

Wilson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Dallas before signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs in 2019.

The Chiefs picked up Wilson’s option that paid him a base salary of $3.2 million for the 2020 season. He later signed on with the Jaguars in 2021 before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for Carolina. He had 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

We have Collins included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.