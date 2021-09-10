Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Expected To Miss 3-5 Weeks With Calf Strain

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a calf strain in Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers and is expected to miss three to five weeks.

This could lead to the Cowboys placing Gallup on injured reserve in the coming days, since they could active him after three games.

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and caught four passes for 36 yards receiving.

We have him included in our Top 50 2022 NFL Free Agents List.