Current Expectations Is Patrick Mahomes Will Try To Play Saturday Vs Texans

According to James Palmer, the current expectation is that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is going to try to play on Saturday against the Texans.

Palmer says Mahomes will clearly not be 100 percent and the rest of the week needs to play out before Kansas City can say that for sure, but so far things look good.

Mahomes was listed as a full participant in practice yesterday, although it was a light day for the Chiefs, and he said his ankle injury isn’t as bad as the one against the Jaguars a couple of years ago.

Kansas City has already clinched a playoff spot but they’re fighting to remain in the No. 1 spot in the AFC and earn a first-round bye.

Mahomes, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2024, Mahomes has appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s added 52 carries for 262 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.