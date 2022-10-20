Dak Prescott Confirms He’s Starting Week 7 Against Lions

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told reporters he expects to be starting for Dallas in Week 7 against the Lions, per Michael Gehlken.

This has been the plan since early in the week, and Prescott has been practicing with no setbacks.

Prescott initially had a six to eight-week timeline after breaking his thumb and having surgery following Week 1.

Prescott, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included a record $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2021, Prescott appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and one touchdown.