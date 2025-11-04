Dan Campbell Says Lions Won’t Sign Former C Frank Ragnow Out Of Retirement

Per Dave Birkett, Lions HC Dan Campbell shut down the idea of signing former C Frank Ragnow out of retirement.

Despite the injuries to Detroit’s offensive line, Campbell said, “That ship has sailed” when talking about a reunion with Ragnow.

Ragnow, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center back in 2021. He was set to make base salaries of $9.15 million and $11.9 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Ragnow appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at center for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 40 qualifying players.

In his career, Ragnow made 96 starts for the Lions at center and was a three-time All-Pro Second-Team selection.