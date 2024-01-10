Dan Quinn Considered Leading Candidate To Replace Pete Carroll

Ian Rapoport reports that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is considered a strong candidate to replace HC Pete Carroll, who just announced he will no longer be the head coach of the Seahawks next season.

Quinn was previously an assistant head coach for the Seahawks back in 2009 before becoming the defensive coordinator in a second stint with the team back in 2013.

There have been rumblings that Quinn would be Seattle’s top choice to replace Carroll, who may still be with the organization next season in another role.

Quinn also has interest from the Chargers, Commanders, and Panthers. He is once again considered to be one of the best head-coaching candidates this cycle. Jonathan Jones is also reporting that Quinn is also a leading candidate in Seattle, citing multiple sources.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We will have more news on both the Seahawks and Quinn as it becomes available.