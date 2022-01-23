Dan Quinn & Nathaniel Hackett Expected To Be Among Finalists For Broncos’ HC Job

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos informed numerous head coach candidates that they are no longer being considered for their vacancy.

According to Klis, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett are expected to be among the finalists for the job.

Klis admits that he isn’t sure whether Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy or Rams OC Kevin O’Connell are still in the mix, given that their teams advanced to the Championship round this weekend.

Quinn has been the name to watch for Denver since they began the process of hiring a new head coach. However, Hackett is interesting, given that it could keep the possibility of a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers open.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.