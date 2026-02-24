Daniel Jones Expected To Return To Colts On Short-Term Deal

Jason La Canfora reports “there is a growing consensus” among the QB-needy teams that Colts QB Daniel Jones will return to Indianapolis.

Canfora mentions Jones prefers to return to a team where he has chemistry with teammates and a familiarity with the scheme as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

A GM looking for a new QB told Canfora Colts GM Chris Ballard planned to use the franchise tag on Jones before he was hurt because of the chance they would have lost him on the open market.

Canfora says Indianapolis is now well-positioned to bring Jones back on another short-term deal, likely to be filled with incentives.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also added 164 yards rushing and an additional five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Colts as the news becomes available.