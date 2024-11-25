Daniel Jones Officially Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Ian Rapoport reports that former Giants QB Daniel Jones has now cleared waivers as expected and is a free agent.

Jones cleared the waiver wire because no team wanted to assume responsibility for his remaining salary.

He is now expected to have at least ten teams interested in him and is likely looking to sign with a contender or a team like the Raiders that could offer him an opportunity to play due to injury.

Other interested teams could include the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.