Daniel Jones Targeting Return At Start Of Training Camp In 2026

Colts QB Daniel Jones had surgery to repair his torn Achilles this past week. Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are targeting a six to eight-month rehab that would have Jones back for the start of training camp.

Stephen Holder adds it’s an admittedly aggressive timeline, but one the Colts believe is possible, and it will inform how they handle the offseason. Holder says the Colts plan to be aggressive to try to compete in 2026.

He notes they should have a good sense of how Jones’ rehab is progressing by April.

As far as Jones’ contract, Schefter said there were no in-season discussions between Jones and the Colts. The two sides have until mid-March to negotiate a new deal or to use one of the franchise tenders, otherwise Jones would become an unrestricted free agent.

If that happened, the Colts would likely have some competition to retain Jones, with the Vikings lurking as an alternative.

Jones, 28, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched in 2024 and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. He then signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Colts and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.