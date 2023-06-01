DeAndre Hopkins Interested In Texans Reunion

According to Brooks Kubena, former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins would be interested in a reunion with the Texans.

It’s not clear the level of interest the Texans would have in Hopkins. They could use some help at receiver but they have limited cap space right now.

Depending on Hopkins’ asking price, they’d have to borrow from the future to sign him, and it’s not clear how willing the Texans would be to do that as a rebuilding team to sign a soon-to-be-31-year-old receiver.

Now that he’s a free agent after being released by the Cardinals, Hopkins is expected to have multiple suitors, including potentially the Chiefs and Bills.

It will be interesting to see what financial market develops for his services, however, after teams were reluctant to take on the $19.5 million he was owed in 2023 in a trade.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

