DeAndre Hopkins Name To Watch Leading Up To Trade Deadline

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned Saturday on SportsCenter that teams around the league could make some calls to the Titans leading up to this year’s deadline about a potential trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Fowler says the Titans are not currently looking to sell off veteran players ahead of this year’s trade deadline and Hopkins is someone they really like.

However, if the team continues to struggle, it’s possible they could consider possibly moving on.

Fowler specifically mentions that the Chiefs really wanted to sign Hopkins a few years ago and given that they currently have a need at receiver, it’s possible they could make a call to Tennessee at some point about the veteran receiver.

Hopkins, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

He was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him. Hopkins eventually signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Titans.

In 2024, Hopkins has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 121 yards receiving and one touchdown.