Deebo Samuel Extension Expected To Be ‘Top Contractual Priority’ For 49ers This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, Deebo Samuel will be a “top contractual priority” for the 49ers this offseason.

Rapoport says that both parties are motivated to get a “blockbuster” extension done and it’s possible he could target $20 million per year.

This would put Samuel among the top-five highest-paid players at the receiver position.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns.

