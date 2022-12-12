Deebo Samuel Has MCL & Ankle Sprains, Expected To Return During Regular Season

49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered an MCL sprain and ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. However, the good news is that Samuel is expected to return during the regular season, per Matt Maiocco.

This is still great news as it appeared as though all options were on the table for Samuel including the possibility that he may have a season-ending knee injury.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he re-signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Samuel has appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and caught 50 passes for 569 yards receiving (11.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also rushed 37 times for 207 yards (5.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.