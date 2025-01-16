Deion Sanders Using Cowboys As Leverage For Extension At Colorado?

Colorado HC Deion Sanders has emerged as a name to watch for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job, having confirmed he spoke to owner Jerry Jones about the role.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater mentioned Sanders is just two years into a five-year deal at Colorado and there’s been talk about a possible extension on the table. With that, Slater questions whether Sanders is using Dallas as leverage in negotiations at Colorado.

“There’s been some talk that there has potentially been an extension on the table in front of the regents,” Slater said. “And so is Deion using this leverage to get paid a little bit more and stay in Colorado?”

Slater reports Sanders enjoys his “autonomy” at Colorado and one source at the school is skeptical about Jones allowing him to build his coaching staff in Dallas, noting how Mike McCarthy was asked to reduce his staff.

“I think the interest from Jerry is absolutely real. I guess the question is, does Deion want to come here?” Slater said. “Talking to a lot of people that are close to that program, is the autonomy that Deion enjoys there. He’s got a very large staff there. And as one person put to me today, is Jerry going to allow him to bring in all of those? Mike McCarthy was asked to reduce his staff, and Jerry is not really high on paying his coaches here.”

Earlier this week, it was reported Sanders is considered a “top candidate” for the Cowboys’ job. However, Dallas plans to interview other candidates as they begin the process of replacing McCarthy.

Sanders reportedly expressed an interest in the Raiders’ head coaching position, but it doesn’t sound like Las Vegas is all that interested.

Sanders, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL for the Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, and Ravens.

Sanders took his first coaching job in 2012 for the Prime Prep Academy, which he co-founded. He eventually landed the head-coaching job at Jackson State where he spent three years. Colorado hired Sanders as their head coach prior to the 2023 season.

In his FBS coaching career, Sanders has a record of 13-12 including a 9-4 record in 2024.

We will have more on Sanders and the Cowboys’ head coaching search as it becomes available.