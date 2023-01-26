DeMeco Ryans Emerging As A Top Candidate For Broncos HC Job

According to Mike Klis, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a “top candidate” for the Broncos’ head coach vacancy.

Klis also reports that several candidates remain “in the mix” for Denver, including Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, former Saints HC Sean Payton, and veteran NFL HC Jim Caldwell. However, Klis adds that Ryans appears to be a “top choice.”

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Broncos’ head coach job:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Scheduled) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) Former Colts & Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Ryans has also met with the Texans but opted to cancel his interviews with the Cardinals and Colts so he could focus on game prep for San Francisco’s Divisional Round game against the Cowboys. Indianapolis reportedly still wants to meet with Ryans for their head coach job.

Klis notes that if the Broncos interview Ryans for a second time, it will have to wait until early next week given San Francisco is playing in the NFC Championship game. Owner Greg Penner is expected to be involved in a second interview for Ryans and would be joined by fellow owners Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.