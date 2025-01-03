Derek Carr Out For Week 18, Saints Starting Spencer Rattler

Saints’ interim HC Darren Rizzi announced QB Derek Carr has been ruled out from Week 18 and Spencer Rattler is set to start, per Nick Underhill.

Rizzi mentioned they injected Carr’s hand and tried to simulate game situations in practice this week, but “we’re just not there yet,” per Mike Triplett.

It’s been an injury-plagued season in Carr’s second season with New Orleans, now missing seven games and the last month of action due to a fractured left hand.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.