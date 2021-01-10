Deshaun Watson Could Push For Trade To Dolphins

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen confirms Schefter’s report of Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s current unhappiness with the organization, including their hiring practices and loosely connected to their handling of social justice issues.

Mortensen adds he’s told Watson could play hardball with the team to seek a trade. While his extension includes a no-trade clause, Mortensen says Watson would consider a trade to the Dolphins in which Miami sends QB Tua Tagovailoa and other compensation back to Houston.

That would obviously be a massive blockbuster and the Texans would clearly prefer to keep their franchise quarterback. But this situation has also escalated in recent days and become one of the coming offseason’s biggest stories.

The Dolphins have two picks in the first round this year, including the No. 3 pick it received from the Texans as a part of the trade for LT Laremy Tunsil.

Reports from earlier this week said that Watson was extremely unhappy with the organization after McNair told him he would be involved in the GM search and the process of hiring their next head coach to provide feedback.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there are rumors from multiple sources that Watson has quietly broached the topic of requesting a trade with some of his teammates.

McNair told reporters last week that he plans to speak to Watson once he returns from vacation to hopefully smooth things over. However, this will be a topic to following in the coming weeks.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.